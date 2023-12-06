'I Am A Student, Have No Role In Karni Sena Chief Murder': Accused Rohit Godara Claims Innocence In Video Statement (Watch)

Karni Sena Chief Murder | PTI, @Rohit_BKN

A video that's doing rounds on social media shows a man named Rohit Godara who is personally appealing to the Jaipur police claiming his name being misused in connection with the murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi.

In the video, he said, "I am Rohit Godara, a student studying and doing my studies. I have nothing to do with the incident that happened in Rajasthan yesterday, I am being defamed, some people are harassing me on social media by using my photo".

It could not be immediately verified whether the account through which the video was uploaded is of Rohit Godara himself. However Media reports said that Gangster Rohit Godara who allegedly claimed responsibility for the murder is a resident of Bikaner's Lunakaran and is believed to be currently residing in Canada. According to reports, he carries out criminal activities at the behest of Lawrence Bishnoi.

Police: Rohit Godara gang claims responsibility

While investigation is underway in the case, Rajasthan DGP Umesh Mishra had informed that raids are being conducted at the possible hideouts of the miscreants. "Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi and one of his bodyguards were shot. An accused accompanying the killers was also shot, who has died. Raids are being conducted at the possible hideouts of the miscreants...We spoke to the Haryana DG and assistance has been sought. Rohit Godara gang has taken responsibility for the murder, they will be arrested soon," Rajasthan DGP said.

#WATCH | Rajput community members torch tyres as they protest against the murder of the national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, at Seva Asaram Chowk in Udaipur#Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/oHGRKXrn0w — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 6, 2023

Protests in Rajasthan over murder

Meanwhile The Rajput community on Wednesday called for a state wide bandh over the murder of Karni Sena Chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi.

The Chief of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead in Jaipur on Tuesday by unidentified bike-borne criminals.

Calling out for immediate action in the case, Bhawani Singh Kalvi, son of Karni Sena founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi, said that the crowd will keep on increasing unless there is a positive result in nabbing those responsible. Urging all party leaders to stand in solidarity, Kalvi said that the incident is above political parties and each one of us is expecting the government to take swift action in the case.

Meanwhile, some media reports also claim that a Haryana connection of Rajasthan's Gogamedi murder has been established. Nitin Fauji of Mahendragarh was among the shooters and he was the one who actually shot at Gogamedi; Nitin Fauji too was in touch with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.