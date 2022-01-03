Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Uttar Pradesh police files chargesheet, names Ashish Mishra as prime accused

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh police on Monday filed a 5000 page chargesheet before the District Court in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.
The cops have named Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra as the prime accused in the case.
(This is a breaking story)
Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 12:15 PM IST