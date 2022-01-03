e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: India reports 33,750 new cases,123 deaths in last 24 hours COVID-19: Preparations in full swing at Mumbai's BKC Jumbo centre to vaccinate children aged 15-18 years Massive fire breaks out at godown in Mumbai's Ghatkopar, 8 fire engines rushed to the spot
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 12:14 PM IST

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Uttar Pradesh police files chargesheet, names Ashish Mishra as prime accused

FPJ Web Desk
Uttar Pradesh, Oct 09 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Tenis son Ashish Mishra being escorted by police personnel as he appears before the special investigation team (SIT) in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, in Lucknow/Representative image | (ANI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh, Oct 09 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Tenis son Ashish Mishra being escorted by police personnel as he appears before the special investigation team (SIT) in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, in Lucknow/Representative image | (ANI Photo)

Advertisement

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh police on Monday filed a 5000 page chargesheet before the District Court in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

The cops have named Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra as the prime accused in the case.

(This is a breaking story)

ALSO READ

Will not spare Ajay Mishra, continue our struggle till he is sent to jail: Rahul Gandhi on Lakhimpur... Will not spare Ajay Mishra, continue our struggle till he is sent to jail: Rahul Gandhi on Lakhimpur...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 12:15 PM IST
Advertisement