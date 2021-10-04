Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Rakesh Tikait demands minister's son be charged with murder, jobs for victims' kin

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh): Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait reached the violence-hit area on early Monday. Tikait on Sunday demanded that a murder case be registered against Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni's son after four farmers allegedly died in an accident with a convoy of cars. He also demanded compensation for the victims, removal of the minister and government jobs to the kin of victims.

"A case should be registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 120 (criminal conspiracy), Mishra should be removed from the post, compensation of Rs 1 crore to all the victims and also government jobs to the relatives of the family," Tikait demanded.

He alleged that the minister's son is involved in killing people and action should be taken against him. Tikait also said that the further course of action will be decided after consulting villagers.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said police. Additional Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur Kheri Arun Kumar Singh confirmed eight deaths including four farmers and four occupants of the vehicle(s) that allegedly ran over the farmers.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) issued a statement alleging the death of four farmers in the incident. Additionally, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called upon farmers' organisations across the country to protest at District Collector's and District Magistrate's offices in all districts across the country today, between 10 am and 1 pm.

Refuting SKM's allegations, MoS Teni said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants merged with protesting farmers and pelted the stones on the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'.

The incident

Eight people were killed on Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers' protest, claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Two SUVs were set on fire by angry farmers in the clash near Banbirpur in Lakhimpur Kheri, the bloodiest incident of violence since the protest over the farm laws enacted at the Centre began last year.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur Kheri Arun Kumar Singh told news agency ANI that eight deaths included four farmers and four occupants of the vehicle(s) that allegedly ran over the farmers.

Meanwhile, mobile internet services were suspended in parts of the violence-hit district, where restrictions under CrPC section 144 -- which prohibits assembly of four or more people -- has also been imposed, according to officials.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 09:54 AM IST