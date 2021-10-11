e-Paper Get App

India

Updated on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 07:04 PM IST

Lakhimpur Kheri case: Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish sent to 3-day police custody; here's all you need to know

Rashmi Sharma
Uttar Pradesh, Oct 10 (ANI): Ashish Mishra, who was produced before the Judicial Magistrate

Uttar Pradesh, Oct 10 (ANI): Ashish Mishra, who was produced before the Judicial Magistrate "has been sent to judicial custody, in Lakhimpur Kheri on Saturday. | (ANI Photo)

Lucknow: The prime accused in the Lakhimpur case Ashish Mishra, son of union home minister for state Ajay Mishra Teni, has been given for a three-day remand to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the incident. Ashish was arrested on Saturday after a marathon 11 hours of quizzing and was lodged in district jail. Earlier on Saturday morning, Ashish Mishra appeared before the SIT after a second summon was served to him the previous day after not turning up for the interrogation.

On Monday, the hearing on the remand application began through video conferencing and Ashish was virtually produced before the magistrate. After hearing the pleas from both the side, the court decided to give three days remand. However, the SIT had sought remand for 14 days but the court said that three days would be enough to collect evidence. The remand period would begin from Tuesday morning. However, the court has laid down certain condition for the remand, which include presence of the counsel of Ashish Mishra, and medical examination after the remand is over. It has asked the SIT to maintain a distance while quizzing the accused during the remand.

Opposing the remand, the counsels of Ashish Mishra said that their client has already answered 40 questions from SIT during 11 hours of interrogation on Saturday and hence there is no need of taking him into remand. It may be mentioned that the Supreme Court while hearing this case on Friday had expressed dissatisfaction over the state government’s action in case.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 07:04 PM IST
