Ladakh standoff: India, China to hold 9th round of military talks today

New Delhi: India and China are set to hold their ninth round of Corps Commander-level talks on Sunday with a focus on ways to move forward on the long-negotiated disengagement process in eastern Ladakh, according to official sources.

The military talks are slated to be held at the Moldo border point, opposite Chushul sector, on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, sources were quoted as saying by PTI.

The meeting is scheduled to commence at 9:30 am.

"The focus of the talks is going to be on the disengagement process," said a source.

India and China have been locked in a bitter standoff along the LAC for more than six months. While China began amassing massive military strength along the LAC, India responded with a befitting build-up.