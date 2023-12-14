Krishna Janmabhoomi Case: Big Win For Hindu Side As Allahabad HC Gives Nod To Court Commission Survey Of Shahi Idgah Masjid In Mathura

Shahi Idgah Masjid in Mathura | PTI

Allahabad: In a major development, Allahabad High Court on Thursday has approved the survey of Shahi Idgah complex in Mathura in a case related to Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi. There are reports that the court has accepted the plea of the Hindu side and has given its nod to court commission for the survey of the Shahi Idgah complex. The Allahabad High Court has allowed the appointment of three commissioners for the survey.

The decision is being considered as a big win for the Hindu side as the Allahabad High Court has accepted their plea to conduct the survey of the Shahi Idgah Masjid in Mathura. The Hindu side claims that the Shahi Idgah Masjid in Mathura has shown a lot of signs and symbols of a Hindu temple.

The Hindu side requested the Allahabad High Court to conduct the survey claiming that the survey would clear the actual position of the mosque and an advocate commissioner is required to conduct the survey.

The Hindu side is claiming that the decision which was passed by the Allahabad High Court today is a landmark judgement.

There are reports that the Allahabad High Court rejected the arguments of the Shahi Idgah Masjid side and accepted the application of the Hindu side which demanded the survey of Shahi Idgah Masjid by the advocate commissioner.

"Allahabad HC has allowed our application where we had demanded survey of (Shahi Idgah Masjid) by advocate commissioner. The modalities will be decided on December 18. The court has rejected the arguments of Shahi Idgah Masjid. My demand was that in Shahi Idgah Masjid there are a lot of signs & symbols of the Hindu temple, and to know the actual position, an advocate commissioner is required. It's a landmark judgement by the court," said Vishnu Shankar Jain, the lawyer for the Hindu side.