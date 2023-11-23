 WATCH: Prime Minister Modi Offers Prayers At Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple In Mathura
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was accompanying the PM to his temple visit.

Tejas JoshiUpdated: Thursday, November 23, 2023, 06:03 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reached Mathura in Uttar Pradesh participate in the ‘Braj Raj Utsav’ and ‘Mirabai Janmotsav'. After reaching the holy city, the Prime Minister visited the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple and offered his prayers. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was accompanying the PM to his temple visit.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to visit the Banke Bihari Temple in the city.

Preparations for Sant Mirabai Fest

The Sant Mirabai Fest is set to unfold over three days, from November 23 to 25, as part of the Braj Raj Utsav.

A captivating dance drama portraying the life of Mirabai will grace the Railway Ground Fair, with Prime Minister Modi in attendance on Thursday.

Moreover, a national seminar dedicated to Mirabai is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium on the Veterinary University campus. Esteemed scholars from across the country will share their insights during the event.

In homage to Mirabai's birth anniversary, a screening of the 1979 film 'Meera,' starring Hema Malini, is planned for Friday at Rupam Talkies. Additionally, on Saturday, the 1947 film 'Meera,' featuring Shubhalakshmi, will also be presented.

