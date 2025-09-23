 Kolkata Weather Update: Heavy To Very Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of West Bengal; Check Details
Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 11:43 AM IST
Kolkata Weather Update | Photo Credit: X/ @MurtazaKhambaty

Kolkata: The city has been experiencing heavy rainfall continuously since Monday. The torrential rainfall has disrupted normal life in Kolkata. Numerous regions of Kolkata are under knee-deep water due to continuous overnight rain. Streets, paths, and even big plazas are inundated.

Water has flooded homes in extensive areas of South and North Kolkata. Numerous homes have been swept away, and electricity has been disrupted in various areas. Waterlogging on railway tracks due to overnight rain has caused disruption, and local trains have been cancelled on several routes.

Today's minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be around 27 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius, respectively. The humidity is expected to be around 86 per cent, and the wind is expected to blow steadily from the Southeast at 11 km/h.

A low-pressure system has formed

A low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to bring heavy rainfall in several districts in southern West Bengal, and it is likely to remain the same till Wednesday, September 24, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rainfall is likely to occur in South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Purba, Paschim Medinipur, North 24 Parganas, Howrah, and Hooghly districts.

Apart from these regions, the rainfall is also predicted in Jhargram and Bankura districts. The weather department has indicated that another low-pressure area may form over the Bay of Bengal around September 25, potentially developing into a depression the following day.

IMD advisory

The weather department has issued an advisory for the rainfall. The weather department has advised residents to take caution, avoid unnecessary travelling, and travel only if required. Follow any traffic advisories, avoid going near water bodies, and keep yourself in a safer place.

Move livestock to a safer place, keep yourself updated with the weather-related information, and follow advisories issued by the state government. Due to expected rough sea conditions, the Met advised fishermen against venturing into the sea along and off the West Bengal coasts until September 27.

