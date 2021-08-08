Kolkata: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee to return urgently from Tripura with injured party workers

Tripura: Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will be returning to Kolkata from Tripura in a special flight with the injured party cadres Debangshu Bhattacharya, Jaya Dutta and Sudip Raha for their further treatment. Stating that the cadres especially Sudip who earlier today fainted inside the police station needs treatment for which they are returning at the earliest.



“Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb’s days are numbered and after 17 month the Trinamool Congress will form government in Tripura,” said Abhishek.



Debangshu said they will again return to Tripura as they are not afraid of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



“The day they (BJP) will kill me only then I will be silent or else I am not afraid of anything. We will definitely return to Tripura as the undemocratic and violent face of the saffron camp has come to light,” said Debangshu who had penned the TMC’s ‘Khela Hobe’ slogan.



Jaya Dutta said that from Kolkata they will start agitating against the alleged atrocities of BJP.



Notably, the alleged BJP miscreants had attacked the TMC cadres while they were going for a joining program a day before. Following which the TMC cadres held an agitation program and claiming ‘false’ police protection to the cadres the police arrested 14 TMC workers.