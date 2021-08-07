'Tenure ends in Dec 2022': Dilip Ghosh on reports of West Bengal BJP to get new chief

Kolkata: A day after party sources confirmed that BJP national president JP Nadda had asked for probable names for the prospective West Bengal state president from present chief Dilip Ghosh, Ghosh on Saturday said that everything will happen in accordance with the party’s constitution norms.

Talking to Free Press Journal, Ghosh said that he still has one and a half year left to complete his second tenure as West Bengal BJP chief.

“My second term as state president will expire in December 2022. In keeping with the party's norms, an election will be held and so far I haven’t given any names. If the central leaders are thinking of something else I am not aware of it”, said Ghosh.

It is pertinent to mention that following saffron camp’s growth under the leadership of Dilip Ghosh during and after the last Parliamentary election in 2019, the central leadership had given Ghosh an extension after his first tenure got over in2019, after becoming the party chief in 2016.

After the party’s enormous rise, Ghosh was elected as party chief for the second time, the tenure of which will be over in 2022.

“Tenure of party president gets over in three years and mine is seven years for two tenures as I had an extension of a year in between,” Ghosh further mentioned.

It can be recalled that on Friday the BJP party sources had claimed that Nadda had asked from Ghosh about probable names to which Ghosh had reverted that there are many suitable candidates for the post but if BJP Balurghat MP Sukanta Majumdar is selected then nobody will have any problem.

The rise and fall of West Bengal BJP under Dilip Ghosh

Huge number of people joined the party before and after the 2019 Lok Sabha election and from two seats in the 2014 election, the BJP won 18 Lok Sabha seats.

In the recently concluded crucial Assembly polls, several people just after getting influenced by Ghosh had joined BJP and the saffron camp had won 77 Assembly seats from their previous three seats.

Infighting was common in the saffron camp and the two times minister of states Babul Supriyo, post resigning from politics, accused Ghosh of infighting in the party.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari post joining the BJP has been given serious importance and has direct access to the central leaders and without informing the state chief has visited the national capital several times.