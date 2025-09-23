Kolkata Receives More Rainfall In 24 Hours Than 1st 22 Days Of September, What Brings Heavy Showers In City?

Kolkata Rains | PTI

Kolkata: Heavy overnight rains wreaked havoc in Kolkata, bringing normal life to a standstill. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more showers in the city over the next few hours. At least seven people lost their lives due to electrocution in Kolkata amid inclement weather conditions.

As per the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), Garia Kamdahari recorded 332 mm of rainfall in just a few hours, followed by Jodhpur Park (285 mm), Kalighat (280 mm), Topsia (275 mm), and Ballygunge (264 mm). Thantania in north Kolkata received 195 mm.

Notably, this month till September 22, the city received 178.6 mm of rainfall, which is 16 per cent lower than the average rainfall, as per the IMD. However, from 8:30 pm on Monday to 8:30 am on Tuesday, Kolkata recorded 247.4 mm of rain.

Why Kolkata Is Receiving Heavy Rainfall?

The city is expected to receive more rainfall in the next 24 hours. As per the weather department, a low-pressure area lies over the coastal areas of Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha and the northwest Bay of Bengal. Meanwhile, a fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over the northwest and adjoining central Bay of Bengal around September 25. Under the influence of these systems, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Gangetic West Bengal on Tuesday.

Waterlogging, Flights Cancelled, Durga Puja Pandals Submerged:

Due to heavy showers over the past 24 hours, waterlogging was reported in several areas, leading to long traffic jams in the city. The incessant rainfall hampered the preparations for the festival as several videos of submerged pandals surfaced online. Several Durga Puja pandals were also submerged.

According to reports, several flights were cancelled from Kolkata.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee termed the overnight showers as "unprecedented", lashing out at poor dredging of the Farakka barrage and lapses by private power utility CESC, while appealing to people to stay indoors for their own safety.

Train and Metro Railway services were badly hit. Significant waterlogging was reported in the mid-section of the Blue Line (Dakshineswar-Shahid Khudiram), particularly between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Rabindra Sarobar stations, prompting suspension of services on this stretch.

The weather office also warned of heavy rainfall continuing in Purba and Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, and Bankura districts till Wednesday.