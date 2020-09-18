Kolkata Police launches probe after fashion designer Sharbari Dutta found dead at home

Kolkata-based fashion designer was on Thursday found dead under mysterious circumstances at her residence in the city. Now, the Kolkata police has initiated a probe into the case, registering a case of unnatural death.

The well known designer had been found in the bathroom of her home, and reportedly her body bore injury marks on the ankle. The body has since been sent for postmortem examination. Her only son Amalin Dutta, also a fashion designer, said their family physician had confirmed she died of massive cardiac arrest.