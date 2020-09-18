Kolkata Police launches probe after fashion designer Sharbari Dutta found dead at home

Kolkata-based fashion designer was on Thursday found dead under mysterious circumstances at her residence in the city. Now, the Kolkata police has initiated a probe into the case, registering a case of unnatural death.
The well known designer had been found in the bathroom of her home, and reportedly her body bore injury marks on the ankle. The body has since been sent for postmortem examination. Her only son Amalin Dutta, also a fashion designer, said their family physician had confirmed she died of massive cardiac arrest.
Following the news, hundreds have taken to social media platforms to condole Dutta's death. Many shared stories of their interactions with her, even as others recounted important occasions when they had donned clothes designed by her.
Sharbari Dutta, the daughter of Bengali poet Ajit Dutta, had made a mark in designing men's ethnic wear. Her label became popular for a unique blend of ethnicity and modernity in fabric and vibrancy in colour. She had draped personalities ranging from sportsmen Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly to Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee and singer-composer Anupam Roy, fashion industry sources said.
Dutta had established her brand 'Shunyaa' with outlets in Kolkata. She had dabbled into women's wear and was a known face in fashion shows organised in the city.