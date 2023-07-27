Kolkata News: Visva-Bharati Suspends Student For Supporting Amartya Sen Over Land Dispute

Visva Bharati University | File

A post-graduate student of Visva-Bharati was suspended for allegedly supporting Nobel Laureate economist Amartya Sen. The university officials suspended the student over breach of discipline.

According to reports, the officiating proctor of Visva- Bharati said the student Somnath Sow was suspended for one semester following a unanimous decision by the standing students' disciplinary committee. The suspension order was dated July 26 and was issued to Sow on Thursday.

Student accuses university of spoiling academic year

"I have been suspended for my third semester and this is a clear ploy to spoil an academic year of mine. An enquiry committee was constituted against me for making social media posts in favour of Dr Amartya Sen. In the previous case, the university authorities had to withdraw the drastic action against me following a court order," Sow said on Thursday.

#Kolkata: A postgraduate student of rural management programme, has been suspended by the university authorities, allegedly for taking the side of Nobel Laureate economist Dr Amartya Sen in the latter's tiff with the university authorities and making social media posts on this… pic.twitter.com/JpdDkbnqDl — IANS (@ians_india) July 27, 2023

What is the dispute?

The Nobel laureate and the university officials have been involved in a dispute over 13 decimals of land occupied by Sen. Visva-Bharati Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty alleged Sen of occupying 1.38 acres of land – an excess of 1.25 acres of his legal entitlement. However, Sen denied the allegation and said that the original 1.25 acres was gifted to his grandfather, late Kshitimohan Sen – the second vice-chancellor of the university. Later, Sen's father late Asutosh Sen – a professor at Visva-Bharati – purchased the remaining 13 decimals of land, which is at the centre of the dispute.

Recently, a single- judge bench of Calcutta High Court stayed a notice of eviction against Sen issued by the university authorities.

