Shocking Video Shows Primary School Teacher Involved In Indecent Behavior With Female Student In UP's Bahraich

A shocking incident has come to light at a primary school in Bahraich, where a video has surfaced showing a teacher involved in indecent behavior with a female student. In the video, the teacher can be seen engaging in inappropriate actions with the student who attends the school. The video was discreetly recorded by an unidentified person present at the scene and later shared on social media.

Following the emergence of the video, the District Education Officer promptly suspended the teacher from his duties and initiated an investigation into the matter. The video is said to be about a week old. However, no formal police complaint has been lodged as of yet.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident occurred at the Shivpur Bairagi Primary School under the Visheshwarganj Vikas Khand in Bahraich. The teacher in question, Durga Prasad Jaiswal, had been serving as the acting headmaster at the school for nearly five years. According to reports, during one of his class sessions, he called a female student near his desk and engaged in inappropriate behavior with her while seated on a chair. The concerned person recorded the incident on video.

The villagers have raised concerns about the teacher's behavior, claiming that he has been undressing and lying down in his classroom. Additionally, there have been reports that Durga Prasad has been engaging in inappropriate conduct with female students at the school for several months. Similar complaints were made six months ago, but no actions were taken at that time.

In an effort to reveal the truth about the teacher's actions, an anonymous individual from the village discreetly recorded a video of the teacher's behavior. Once this evidence came to light, concerned parents immediately demanded appropriate action to be taken against the teacher for his misconduct.

Education Officer Manmohan revealed that the teacher Durga Prasad has been suspended. An investigation has been initiated against him. The examination of photos and videos is currently underway. After this, a case will also be filed against him. Meanwhile, ASP Nagar, Kunwar Gyanjay Singh, stated that no written complaint has been received yet. Once a written complaint is received, immediate action will be taken to proceed with the case.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)