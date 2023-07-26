 Watch | Woman Teacher, Principal Engage In Fight In School In Bihar’s Gopalganj
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationWatch | Woman Teacher, Principal Engage In Fight In School In Bihar’s Gopalganj

Watch | Woman Teacher, Principal Engage In Fight In School In Bihar’s Gopalganj

Two teachers, including one holding charge as principal, were found involved in an ugly fight with each other in a school in Bihar’s Gopalganj district and are under probe, an official said.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 03:10 PM IST
article-image
They were involved in hitting each other with slippers. |

Patna: Two teachers, including one holding charge as principal, were found involved in an ugly fight with each other in a school in Bihar’s Gopalganj district and are under probe, an official said.

The incident occurred at Ahiyapur middle school under Vijayipur block in the district.

Block education officer Om Prakash Yadav said that the incident took place 4 to 5 days ago.

“A video in this regard surfaced on social media and the department has initiated inquiry into the matter and served notice to them. They are contractual teachers and one of them has been given the charge of Principal,” he said.

They were involved in hitting each other with slippers.

As per the video, the woman teacher, identified as Reena Baitha, first slapped the in charge principal Amresh Tiwari with a slipper and the he also slapped her in retaliation.

Read Also
Aiyyo Shraddha Visits Dumping Ground In Bengaluru City With Sanitation Worker For THIS Reason (WATCH...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Top 10 Universities In London As per Latest QS Rankings

Top 10 Universities In London As per Latest QS Rankings

Murmu Calls Upon Medical Students Of Atut Bandhan Family To Help Other Needy Students

Murmu Calls Upon Medical Students Of Atut Bandhan Family To Help Other Needy Students

Two-Day Holidays For Educational Institutions In Telangana Due To Rains

Two-Day Holidays For Educational Institutions In Telangana Due To Rains

NEET UG Counselling 2023: MCC Choice Filling Ends Today

NEET UG Counselling 2023: MCC Choice Filling Ends Today

No College Of Haryana Will Be Given Affiliation By Punjab University: Mann

No College Of Haryana Will Be Given Affiliation By Punjab University: Mann