Watch | Woman Teacher, Principal Engage In Fight In School In Bihar’s Gopalganj

They were involved in hitting each other with slippers. |

Patna: Two teachers, including one holding charge as principal, were found involved in an ugly fight with each other in a school in Bihar’s Gopalganj district and are under probe, an official said.

The incident occurred at Ahiyapur middle school under Vijayipur block in the district.

Block education officer Om Prakash Yadav said that the incident took place 4 to 5 days ago.

“A video in this regard surfaced on social media and the department has initiated inquiry into the matter and served notice to them. They are contractual teachers and one of them has been given the charge of Principal,” he said.

They were involved in hitting each other with slippers.

As per the video, the woman teacher, identified as Reena Baitha, first slapped the in charge principal Amresh Tiwari with a slipper and the he also slapped her in retaliation.