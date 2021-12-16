Kolkata Municipal polls: TMC will win at least 7 out of 11 wards in North Kolkata, says Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress national secretary Abhishek Banerjee during his roadshow in North Kolkata covering 11 wards said that ahead of the polls the sea of people had proven that TMC will win at least seven wards out of eleven.

“I have done several road shows but the acceptance that people have shown in today’s road show is unique. It is a clear indication that TMC will sweep the KMC polls. Looking at the love of the people I will personally look after the development of North Kolkata,” said Abhishek.

TMC national secretary also added that those BJP leaders who had visited the state ahead of the Assembly polls also understood that their dream of capturing Kolkata will be a ‘distant dream’.

“Not just in the Assembly polls, the people of the state had shown their loyalty even in the bypolls and now in KMC polls too the mandate will be in favor of the TMC,” added Abhishek.

Speaking about upcoming Goa Assembly polls, Abhishek said that the TMC will either emerge victorious there or will be the main opposition.

“In three months TMC got 24 percent votes in Tripura and in Goa also TMC will do well. We have entered Meghalaya as well and soon with the vision shown by TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee we will also reach New Delhi,” claimed the TMC Diamond Harbor MP.

Notably, the road show of Abhishek started from Burrabazar and culminated at Bowbazar covering a stretch of 3.8 kilometers.

TMC North Kolkata MP Sudip Bandhopadhyay who was also present at the road show claimed that the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had chosen the ‘perfect’ political heir as under Abhishek TMC is reaching more heights.

“With Abhishek’s leadership TMC is growing and soon will form the Central government,” mentioned Sudip.

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 08:02 PM IST