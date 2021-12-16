Kolkata Municipal polls: TMC candidate conducts Durga Puja after UNESCO’s heritage tag

Kolkata: A day after UNESCO gave the heritage tag to the Durga Puja festival, TMC councilor Amol Chakraborty conducted the Puja in Kolkata’s Ultadanga area.

Talking to media, Amol said that he conducts puja himself every year and just to get the feel he conducted Durga Puja again to show people the ‘importance’ of the Puja in this state.

“There cannot be anything more important in West Bengal than Durga Puja. I am associated with the big budget Durga Puja of the city. I have tried to arrange everything whatever happens during puja,” said Amol.

Notably, from 'dhaaks' to 'dhunuchi' dance everything was seen perfect as it happens during Durga Puja in autumn. Several pandal hoppers were also seen taking part in the puja and also thanked UNESCO for the heritage tag.

Incidentally, a political slugfest started between BJP and TMC after UNESCO granted heritage tag to Bengal’s Durga Puja.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in her poll campaign slammed the BJP central leaders for allegedly claiming that TMC supremo doesn’t allow Durga Puja in the state.

“They who claim that I don’t allow Durga Puja should be ashamed of their claims. UNESCO had given the appreciation. I have been trying for this tag since 2016 for which I had started Durga carnival,” said Mamata, also adding that the doles she gives to the clubs is just for the betterment of Puja.

TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee claimed that those who are ‘self-proclaimed protector of Hindus politicized Durga Puja’.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said that TMC should maintain ‘the sanctity’ of Durga Puja.

“The TMC didn’t start Durga Puja. The TMC supremo is just taking credit for the UNESCO heritage tag. Had she been in favor of Puja then people wouldn’t have moved court seeking permission for puja and also for immersion,” said Ghosh.

However, poll analyst Shubhamoy Maitra claimed that TMC candidate Amol Chakraborty organized Durga Puja as a part of his poll campaign.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 08:24 PM IST