HEARTBREAKING! Kolkata man electrocuted while drying clothes on iron wire, wife & mother-in-law also lose lives while rescuing him

In Kolkata's Ekbalpore area, a tragic incident occurred where three individuals, all belonging to the same family, lost their lives due to electric shock. The accident happened when a man was using an electric cable (iron wire) to dry clothes, and he received an electric shock. In an attempt to help him, his wife and mother-in-law rushed to the scene but also suffered electric shocks.

Three were rushed to hospital, but passed away

After the incident, the three individuals were immediately taken to a hospital for medical assistance. However, upon arrival, the doctors declared the mother and daughter dead. Although the man was admitted to the hospital for treatment, he ultimately succumbed to his injuries and passed away.

While drying his wet clothes, Izhar Akhtar, who was the son-in-law of the deceased mother, sustained serious injuries due to electric shock that passed through the metal wire attached to a wall. He has been hospitalised and was receiving medical attention at the Ekbalpore Nursing Home.

Incident took place in Kolkata's Ekbalpore

In an attempt to rescue the man, the mother and daughter were also exposed to the electric current and suffered electrocution. They were immediately transported to SSKM Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata but were pronounced dead upon arrival.

The individuals who lost their lives in the incident were identified as Izhar Akhtarecttovuti, Muntaha Begum, and Khairul Nessa.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, the unfortunate incident occurred in the Ekbalpore region of Kolkata. Following the event, representatives from the Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) Limited arrived at the location of the incident to inspect the cable that led to the mishap.