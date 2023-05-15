West Bengal teacher's recruitment scam: CBI scans role of WBBSE officials

West Bengal teacher's recruitment scam | Representative Image

Kolkata: The role of some officials of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), the nodal body of the state education department responsible for conducting the board secondary exam in the state, has come under the scanner of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths probing the alleged multi-crore recruitment scam in the state-run schools.

Sources said that the CBI sleuths conducted a surprise raid and search operations at the office of WBSEB at Salt Lake in northern outskirts of Kolkata on Sunday evening.

On the basis of certain documents seized from that office on Sunday, sources added, the role of certain officials of the board has come under scanner of the central agency sleuths.

It is learnt that recently the CBI sleuths also questioned some officials of WBSEB in this connection. Already the former president of WBSEB Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay is serving judicial custody after being arrested by CBI last year for his alleged involvement in the recruitment scam.

CBI fresh move in the matter comes just a couple of days after the Calcutta High Court's single-judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay ordered the termination of services of 36,000 primary teachers in different state-run schools.

Justice Gangopadhyay observed that none of these teachers had proper training for getting recruited as primary teachers and they got recruited without appearing for the compulsory aptitude tests.

However, Justice Gangopadhyay directed that these 36,000 primary teachers will be able to attend their respective schools for the next four months and during that period they will be paid the salary of para-teachers instead of that for regular teachers.

If any candidate among these 36,000 completes the requisite training in the interim period, he/she will be eligible for appearing for examinations in the next recruitment phase.