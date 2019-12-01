Kolkata: Godown, shanties gutted in two fire incidents

Kolkata: A godown was gutted while several shanties were reduced to ashes in two separate fire incidents in the city on Sunday, fire brigade officials said.

There was no report of any casualty in both the fire incidents, they said.

In the first incident, a boundary wall of a private hospital was partially damaged and several shanties beside it were gutted in a blaze off E M Bypass in Kasba area of the city in the early hours of Sunday.

The fire, which was triggered by an LPG gas cylinder explosion in a shanty at around 3.30 am was extinguished by seven fire tenders within an hour, a fire brigade official said.

No casualty has been reported, he said.

The blaze was put down before it could spread to the hospital and local residents had taken part in the evacuation of the dwellers of the shanties, the official added.

In the second incident, a godown located in MG Road, stacked with combustible materials was gutted when a fire broke out in Sealdah area of central Kolkata, another fire brigade official said.

Three fire tenders managed to put off the flames in an hour's time at around 1 pm, the official said.

There was no report of any injury in either incident.