Man jumps from Kalyan flat to escape fire, injured

THANE: A 53-year-old man was injured after he jumped out of his first floor flat when the electricity meter box of his building caught fire at Kalyan in the district on Saturday, officials said. The incident occurred at Adharwadi locality around 8.45 am, fire brigade officials said. "The electricity meter box located on the ground floor of the seven-storey building caught fire. When the victim, Mohan Bhoir, saw the blaze and smoke, he panicked and jumped out of the gallery of his flat," they said. He landed on the ground, but suffered fractures on his hand, officials said, adding that he was taken to a nearby hospital. The blaze was brought under control by 10 am, they said.