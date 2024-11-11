 Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: 'Vineet Goyal Framed Me,’ Screams Main Accused Sanjay Roy, Alleges Conspiracy By Ex-Kolkata Police Commissioner (Video)
Roy was arrested by the Kolkata Police on August 10, a day after the on-duty woman doctor's body was found inside the seminar room of the RG Kar Hospital.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 07:41 PM IST
article-image
Sanjay Roy was produced before a Kolkata court on Monday | ANI

The main accused in the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case, Sanjay Roy, while being taken from a court in Kolkata on Monday claimed that he was falsely framed in the matter. From inside the police van Roy screamed alleging the former Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal “conspired the whole thing” against him.

Roy made the statement as he was being chased by media personnel. 

Watch the video here:

The trial in the rape and murder of an on-duty woman doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital started after prime accused Sanjay Roy was produced before a Kolkata court on Monday.

The court proceedings are being held in-camera at the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Anirban Das.

Roy was brought to the court in the afternoon and the proceedings are being held behind closed doors.

article-image

Roy has been booked under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (rape), Section 66 (punishment for causing death or resulting in a persistent vegetative state) and 103 (punishment for murder).

Roy was arrested by the Kolkata Police on August 10, a day after the on-duty woman doctor's body was found inside the seminar room of the RG Kar Hospital. Later, the CBI took up a probe of the case following a Calcutta High Court order.

