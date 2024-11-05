Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Prime Accused Sanjay Roy Claims Innocence; Sealdah Court Trial to Begin November 11

Sanjoy Roy | File image

Kolkata: While being taken out of Sealdah court on Monday, RG Kar rape and murder incident’s prime accused Sanjoy Roy while talking to the media claimed that he is being ‘framed’.

“I am told the judges that I am innocent but they are not listening to me. I have been getting threats. The state government and even my department is giving me threats. I was silent so far. I am innocent as I didn’t do the rape and murder,” mentioned Roy.

The Sealdah court had framed charges under sections 64, 66 and 103 (1) of Bharatiya Nyay Sahita. The trail of the rape and murder incident will start from November 11 on a daily basis except on holidays.

The central agency had filed its interim chargesheet a month ago mentioning the prime accused as Sanjoy Roy and two other arrested in connection to tampering of evidence and hatching alleged conspiracy are former RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh and OC of Tala police station Abhijit Mondal.

On the other hand, CBI wanted judicial custody of both Sandip Ghosh and Abhijit Mondal from Alipore court.

According to the court sources, the central agency said that though an interim chargesheet had been submitted but the investigation is going on for which both Ghosh and Mondal should be kept in judicial custody, following which their custody got extended.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh said, “Even Kolkata police had identified Roy as prime accused. A section of people shouted that they want a CBI probe. Now even the CBI mentioned Roy as an accused. Hope justice will be met soon.”

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said, “We still believe that Roy alone cannot commit the crime. There are more people behind the heinous crime. Proper investigation should be done.”