'₹2.5 Lakh Deke Chowki Paaye Hain': Ghaziabad BJP MLA Accuses UP Police Of Corruption, Warns Of Dharna At CM’s Residence - VIDEO

Ghaziabad BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar | X

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh), September 13: Ghaziabad MLA and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nand Kishor Gurjar levelled serious allegations of corruption and misconduct against Uttar Pradesh Police. A video has surfaced on social media in which the MLA is seen claiming that the police outposts (chowkis) are being sold for Rs 2.5 lakh in the state. He also threatened of staging a Dharna against the police at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence.

'Young Station In-charges'

He also alleged in the video that young officers, around 21 to 22 years old, without any experience are being appointed as station in-charge, while the senior officers are ignored. He also claimed that these officers spend most of their time on mobile phones and are not interested in addressing the public complaints and issues.

'Paid Rs 2.5 Lakh For Posting'

Gurjar further claimed that he had spoken to three sub-inspectors over video call in which they have said that they paid Rs 2.5 lakh to get postings. He also demanded a detailed investigation into the allegations and also urged strict action against those involved in the alleged corruption.

'Video Conferencing'

Gurjar also criticised the police officers saying that they do not listen to MLAs and MPs, how are they going to listen to the general public. He also said that whenever someone tried to meet them, they make meeting and video conferencing as excuse. They do not go on field visits, despite CM Yogi has ordered them of field visit personally, said the MLA.

Land Dispute Case

The MLA accused the police officers of negligence in a land dispute, claiming that his written complaints were also being ignored repeatedly. He issued stern warning against the authorities and said that if the situation does not improve soon, he will stage a sit-in protest outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in Lucknow.