 UP Police Sub-Inspector Slaps Youth By Pulling His Hair In Bareilly; Suspended After VIDEO Of Misconduct Surfaces
UP Police Sub-Inspector Slaps Youth By Pulling His Hair In Bareilly; Suspended After VIDEO Of Misconduct Surfaces

The police officer has been suspended after the video of the incident went viral on social media and an investigation has been initiated against him. The video shows that the police officer slaps the youth after pulling his hair in front of the crowd present at the spot.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 08:10 PM IST
article-image
UP Police Sub-Inspector Slaps Youth By Pulling His Hair In Bareilly | X

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), September 13: In a shocking incident of police brutality, a young man was slapped in full public view by a police officer in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly. The police officer has been suspended after the video of the incident went viral on social media and an investigation has been initiated against him. The video shows that the police officer slaps the youth after pulling his hair in front of the crowd present at the spot.

Incident Details

There are reports that the incident occurred on Thursday (September 11) at Sirouli Police Station in Bareilly district, where the sub-inspector a labourer who had come to the police station reportedly to lodge a complaint regarding a motorcycle theft.

Viral Video

The police officer who has been identified as Sub-Inspector Satendra Singh misbehaved with the youth inside the police station premises. The incident was recorded by an onlooker and the video is going viral on social media. The internet users criticised the police department and also demanded strict action against Satendra Singh for his misbehaviour against the youth.

Police Action

The police department swung into action after the video surfaced on social media and the Superintendent of Police (SSP) ordered the suspension of Sub-Inspector Satendra Singh with immediate effect. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against him to investigate the incident further.

Police Statement

Speaking over the incident, Circle Officer (CO) of Meerganj, Ajay Kumar confirmed that strict action will be taken after the inquiry report. He also assured that such misconduct will not be tolerated in the police force.

article-image

UP Police Misconduct

The youth who is a reportedly a daily-wage labourer, had visited the police station to report the theft of his motorcycle, however, instead of receiving help from the police, he was humiliated and beaten by the officer. The incident has raised serious questions over the conduct of Uttar Pradesh Police towards common citizens.

