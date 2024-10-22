 Massive Ruckus At Waqf Law JPC Meet, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Injures Himself By 'Breaking' A Glass Bottle (VIDEO)
During the Waqf JPC meet, Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee picked up a glass bottle and slammed it on the table. He himself got hurt.

Manas JoshiUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 03:35 PM IST
article-image
Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee slammed a glass bottle on the table during Waqf JPC meeting. He himself got hurt. | ANI

New Delhi: The Joint Parliamentary Committee meeting on Waqf Bill was halted abruptly after a ruckus, reported news agency ANI. It has been reported that Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee picked up a glass bottle and slammed it on the table. He himself got hurt.

As reported by Press Trust of India (PTI) Banerjee smashed the bottle during a heated verbal exchange with BJP's Abhijit Gangopadhyay.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee is examining the Waqf (Amendment) Bill introduced by the government in Lok Sabha in the month of August. The committee is headed by BJP's Jagdambika Pal.

At the time of the incident, the committee was hearing opinion of a group of judges and lawyers. At this time, members from the opposition parties questioned what was the group's stake in the issue addresses by the Waqf bill.

The meeting of the JPC was taking place in Parliament Annexe building.

The opposition parties have accused the BJP of using offensive language during the meeting. The BJP has countered with the same allegation levelled at opposition parties.

Additionally, the opposition parties have claimed that the committee chairperson Jagdambika Pal was not following rules while conducting the meeting and allowed BJP members to make 'unproven allegations'.

(This is a breaking story. More To follow shortly.)

