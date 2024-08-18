Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Summoned By Police For Giving ‘Wrong Information’

Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray |

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray was served notice by Kolkata police on Sunday for allegedly giving ‘wrong information’ about the investigation on RG Kar rape and murder incident.

Taking to X, Ray urged that the former Principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh and Commissioner of Kolkata Police Vineet Goyal should be taken to ‘custodial interrogation’ over the RG Kar incident.

“CBI must act fairly. Custodial interrogation of Ex Principal and Police Commissioner is a must to know who and why floated suicide story. Why the wall of hall demolished, who patronised Roy to be so powerful, Why sniffer dogs were used after 3 days.100s of such questions. Make them speak,” mentioned Ray on X.

In a statement Kolkata police said that the information that the sniffer dog was sent after three days is completely ‘wrong’ and also that the sniffer dog was sent twice. The statement also stated that a notice under Section 35(1) of BNS has been sent to Sukhendu Sekhar Ray.

Countering Ray, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said, “I also demand justice in the RGKar case. But strongly oppose this demand regarding CP. After getting information he tried his best. Personally CP was doing his job and the investigation was in a positive focus. This kind of post is unfortunate, that too from my senior leader.”

I also demand justice in RGKar case.

On Saturday, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged that the viscera of the deceased victim doctor had been changed by the Kolkata Police in the name of investigation.

However, till the time of reporting according to police sources, Ray didn’t visit Lalbazar and will be summoned again for his visit.