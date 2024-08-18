 Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Summoned By Police For Giving ‘Wrong Information’
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Summoned By Police For Giving ‘Wrong Information’

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Summoned By Police For Giving ‘Wrong Information’

On Saturday, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged that the viscera of the deceased victim doctor had been changed by the Kolkata Police in the name of investigation.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 09:54 PM IST
article-image
Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray |

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray was served notice by Kolkata police on Sunday for allegedly giving ‘wrong information’ about the investigation on RG Kar rape and murder incident.

Taking to X, Ray urged that the former Principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh and Commissioner of Kolkata Police Vineet Goyal should be taken to ‘custodial interrogation’ over the RG Kar incident.

FPJ Shorts
Uorfi Javed Criticises Malaika Arora's Reality Show, Calls It 'Bad': 'She Was Not The Right Choice'
Uorfi Javed Criticises Malaika Arora's Reality Show, Calls It 'Bad': 'She Was Not The Right Choice'
Abhishek Banerjee Reveals His Casting In Vedaa Was 'Mistake': 'Thought How I Am Going To Stand In Front Of John Abraham?'
Abhishek Banerjee Reveals His Casting In Vedaa Was 'Mistake': 'Thought How I Am Going To Stand In Front Of John Abraham?'
Siblings In Style: Ethnic Fashion Inspiration For A Glamorous Raksha Bandhan
Siblings In Style: Ethnic Fashion Inspiration For A Glamorous Raksha Bandhan
The Artistic Legacy Of F N Souza Through Letters To His Daughter Keren Souza Kohn
The Artistic Legacy Of F N Souza Through Letters To His Daughter Keren Souza Kohn

“CBI must act fairly. Custodial interrogation of Ex Principal and Police Commissioner is a must to know who and why floated suicide story. Why the wall of hall demolished, who patronised Roy to be  so powerful, Why sniffer dogs were used after 3 days.100s of such questions. Make them speak,” mentioned Ray on X.

In a statement Kolkata police said that the information that the sniffer dog was sent after three days is completely ‘wrong’ and also that the sniffer dog was sent twice. The statement also stated that a notice under Section 35(1) of BNS has been sent to Sukhendu Sekhar Ray.

Read Also
West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee Gives Ultimatum To State Police On RG Kar Incident
article-image

Countering Ray, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said, “I also demand justice in the RGKar case. But strongly oppose this demand regarding CP.  After getting information he tried his best. Personally CP was doing his job and the investigation was in a positive focus. This kind of post is unfortunate, that too from my senior leader.”

Read Also
Kolkata Police Imposes Section 163 Amid Protests Over Doctor's Rape-Murder At RG Kar Medical College
article-image

On Saturday, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged that the viscera of the deceased victim doctor had been changed by the Kolkata Police in the name of investigation.

However, till the time of reporting according to police sources, Ray didn’t visit Lalbazar and will be summoned again for his visit.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Telangana: 11-Yr-Old Girl Begs For Money To Perform Mother's Last Rites While Sitting Next To Dead...

Telangana: 11-Yr-Old Girl Begs For Money To Perform Mother's Last Rites While Sitting Next To Dead...

Indian Coast Guard Chief DG Rakesh Pal Dies Of Heart-Attack In Chennai: Report

Indian Coast Guard Chief DG Rakesh Pal Dies Of Heart-Attack In Chennai: Report

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Summoned By Police For Giving ‘Wrong...

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Summoned By Police For Giving ‘Wrong...

UP Accident VIDEO: 16-Yr-Old Riding Bike With Teen Sister Killed, Mother Injured As Speeding Bus...

UP Accident VIDEO: 16-Yr-Old Riding Bike With Teen Sister Killed, Mother Injured As Speeding Bus...

Jaipur: 'Political Differences Must Never Overshadow National Interest,'Says VP Jaagdeep Dhankar

Jaipur: 'Political Differences Must Never Overshadow National Interest,'Says VP Jaagdeep Dhankar