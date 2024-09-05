Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: RG Kar Victim’s Family Claims Police Tried To Suppress Case, 'Bribe Them'

ANI

In the latest development in the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case, a family member of the RG Kar Hospital victim claimed on Monday that the Kolkata Police attempted to suppress the case by hurriedly cremating the doctor's body and even tried to bribe them.

However, TMC MP Saket Gokhale has denied the allegations calling them "Devious fake news".

"The police, from the very beginning, tried to hush up the case. We were not allowed to see the body and had to wait at the police station while the body was taken for post-mortem examination," India Today quoted the victim's father as saying.

The victim's father said that, without any medical checkup, the police told him that his daughter had committed suicide. He questioned why the autopsy was performed so late.

He also claimed that when the body was handed over to them, a senior police official offered them money, which they immediately declined.

Addressing the media from RG Kar Hospital, the victim’s parents and relatives, on Wednesday evening, urged people to continue the protests until justice is served.

TMC MP Saket Gokhale's response

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale, while responding to a post on X on Thursday, said that the claim about “police offering payment” was made by the victim's aunt, not her parents.

He criticised journalist Sreyanshi Dey for sharing a video clip of a woman claiming that the family was offered money by the police while they were sitting with the victim’s body inside the house.

"The victim’s parents have categorically denied this on video," he added.

Initially, the Kolkata Police were investigating the case, but later, the Calcutta High Court handed it over to the CBI.

It has been nearly a month since the heinous incident took place, and protests are still being held in Kolkata and other parts of the state.

Thousands of protestors took to the streets as part of the 'Reclaim the Night' campaign in the city on Wednesday night.

In a separate incident, tension broke out at Mathabhanga in the Cooch Behar district after some unknown miscreants tried to disrupt the 'Reclaim the Night' campaign, which is being held across the state.