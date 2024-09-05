Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: RG Kar Victim’s Family Protests At Hospital, Slams Police Handling Of Case & Autopsy Delays | ANI

Kolkata: The RG Kar victim’s parents and relatives taking part in candle light protest in RG Kar hospital on Wednesday late evening raised finger at police over their ‘proactiveness’ till the body of the victim was cremated.

Addressing the media, from RG Kar hospital, the victim’s parents and relatives on Wednesday late evening urged people to continue with the protests till justice is met.

“I have a few questions. Why is DC central Indira Mukherjee telling lies? Why without any medical checkup why was it said that my daughter has committed suicide? Why was the autopsy done so late? Who will answer all these questions,” said the victim’s father.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: Massive protest held in Jadavpur area against the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital rape-murder incident. pic.twitter.com/33k0TRHMtc — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2024

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: Massive protest rally held at Shyam Bazaar against the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital rape-murder incident. pic.twitter.com/57OBsTeJ30 — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2024

The victim’s aunt also slammed the police for their ‘proactiveness’ till the body was cremated.

“There was a car outside the hospital, which I thought was for the family members but the police didn’t allow us to enter the car and only police got inside the car. Then we saw the body of our daughter cordoned off by the police leaving the hospital. Then we booked a van and suddenly called the victim’s father and heard they were in Tallah police station. When the body was inside the house police even offered us money. After the body was cremated then the police became inactive and didn’t even care for the family members. Is this human?” further questioned the aunt of the victim.

Victim’s mother asked everyone to continue with the protest.

On the other hand, Tension broke out at Mathabhanga in Cooch Behar district after some unknown miscreants tried to ‘disrupt’ ‘reclaim the night’ which is being held across the state.

It was seen that paints were being applied on the ‘Justice for RG Kar’ slogan written on the road.

The local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader said that the CPI(M) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are trying to create unnecessary ‘tension’ as they want power.