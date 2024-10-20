Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CM Mamata Banerjee To Meet Junior Doctors On Oct 21 At Nabanna

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: The protesting juniors doctors | ANI

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday had spoken with the protesting doctors including those on hunger strike through Chief Secretary Manoj Pant’s phone.

Speaking with the junior medics, Mamata had urged them to withdraw the hunger strike. After the protesting junior medics wanted to meet in person for a meeting, the Chief Minister had asked a 10-member delegation to visit the state secretariat Nabanna on Monday at 5 pm.

“Most of the demands are under process, time has changed and accordingly things need to be processed. I request all of you to withdraw from the hunger strike and resume work. I will also ensure that strict invigilation is given during the medical examination,” Mamata.

Referring to few more demands of the junior medics, Mamata said that even she wants ‘Justice’ for the RG Kar rape and murder incident.

“We are ready to induct more police but since the matter is subjudice we are unable to recruit. I cannot remove the Health Secretary as it is not possible to remove everyone. I have replaced the Kolkata Commissioner of police. Many more festivals and bypolls are coming so I will ask for three to four months’ time for preparing for students’ body elections,” further mentioned the West Bengal Chief Minister.

However, the junior medics are not keen to withdraw the same till all the demands are met.

Talking to the media, most of the junior medics said, “It seems that the Chief Minister is not clear about our 10 demands. We wanted to meet today but she gave time on Monday. Maybe, our lives are not that important than her pre occupations. We are still hopeful that we will get affirmative nudge on Monday. The Chief Minister was also getting jittery while speaking. It is very unfortunate. She has a wrong notion that the junior doctors are not working. Except eight junior doctors on hunger strike all are performing their duties.”

Meanwhile, ‘NyayBichar Yatra’ for RG Kar incident started on Saturday afternoon from Sodepur and will culminate at the Esplanade area.

On the other hand, ahead of the Derby match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, supporters of both the teams along with senior doctors held a human chain demanding ‘Justice’ for the RG Kar incident.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed that the present West Bengal government has become a ‘lame duck government’.

Poll analyst Biswanath Chakraborty added that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee cannot accept most of the demands of the doctor as ‘TMC has become synonymous to corruption’.