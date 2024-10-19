Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Junior Doctors Express Disappointment After CM Mamata Banerjee Fails To Visit Protest Site

Protesting junior medic said that the Chief Minister will have to ‘pay’ for every drop of water. | ANI

Kolkata: The junior protesting doctors on Friday had expressed their disappointment after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee didn’t meet the doctors on hunger strike for the last 14 days.

Sayantani Ghosh Hazra, a protesting doctor said that she is running out of words to ask why the Chief Minister didn’t meet them despite several requests.

“We are just drinking water and not even glucose water. She is the head of the state and despite seeing the odds that we are facing she didn’t come here to meet us. How can she be so rude? This protest will continue. After Nyaya Yatra on Saturday, we would request the common people to gather here at the Esplanade area to show solidarity for our 10 demands,” said Sayantani.

Another protesting junior medic said that the Chief Minister will have to ‘pay’ for every drop of water.

“If something happens to us then she will be responsible. The 10 demands that we are asking to implement are nothing much for the state administration. We can see rape and murder incidents are continuing in the state. This should come to an end,” added the junior medic.

Notably, a notice has been sent to all medical college principals from Swasthya Bhawan asking them to give a status report of those doctors who are getting admitted due to hunger strike twice daily.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh stated, “The Chief Minister went to meet the junior medics when they were protesting near Swasthya Bhawan. She had called for a meeting both at the state secretariat Nabanna and at her residence. The junior doctors made the Chief Minister wait. Now how can they say that the Chief Minister didn’t meet them?”

Meanwhile, the senior doctors are holding a meeting with the junior medics in the evening to discuss their future plans at a hall in Calcutta Medical College.

According to sources, the junior doctors are seeking advice from their seniors on how to further the protests to mount more pressure to implement their demands.