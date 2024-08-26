Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CBI Raids Multiple Locations Over RG Kar ‘Financial Irregularities’; VIDEO

Kolkata-Rape Murder Case: CBI Raids Multiple Locations Over RG Kar ‘Financial Irregularities’; VIDEO | Screengrab from ANI video

Kolkata: CBI on Sunday had raided 15 places over the RG Kar incident including former Principal Sandip Ghosh’s residence.

At 6:45 am the CBI officials had reached Ghosh’s house at Beliaghata in north Kolkata, Ghosh made CBI officials wait outside his house for over 1 hour before opening the main gate.

Till the time of reporting the CBI officials are still inside the residence of Ghosh. The opposition cried foul after Ghosh made them wait for so long.

Kolkata: CBI officials arrives at Nizam Palace after completing their search at Sandeep Ghosh's house. According to sources, several documents and files were seized from Sandeep Ghosh's residence pic.twitter.com/htQx3Rm5I0 — IANS (@ians_india) August 25, 2024

When Ghosh was not opening the doors, the CBI officials were seen talking to police and also visited Beliaghata police station and then at 8:10 am Ghosh opened the door.

CBI also raided the house of another doctor Debasish Som in connection to the ‘financial irregularities’ in RG Kar medical college and hospital.

CBI also visited the supplier’s house at Howrah. And also visited RG Kar hospital.

A team of CBI officers while leaving hospital premises told the media ‘Bohut Kuch Mila Hain’ (We have got many things).

The central sleuths also probed the person who runs the canteen inside the hospital premises.

At the time of reporting the central sleuths are in the room of present Principal Manas Bandhopadhyay.

It can be recalled that after former deputy superintendent of RG Kar Akhtar Ali moved Calcutta High court demanding Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe in ‘financial irregularities’ the court had given CBI probe to the same.

On August 16, the state government had formed a SIT to probe the financial irregularities but following court’s order the probe has been transferred to CBI.

Ali accused Ghosh of several scams like money against passing a student and also dead body scam in the hospital.

Ali had also complained at several places in March last year.

Former police personnel, Salil Bhattacharya said that Sandip Ghosh can be arrested anytime.

“It should be revealed which all heavyweights were there in the hospital when the crime took place and also everyone’s identity should be brought in front of who created the rampage on August 15. Only then the truth will be revealed,” said Bhattacharya.

Political analyst Biswanath Chakraborty stated that Dr. Akhtar Ali should have been given credit by the state government for being ‘honest’.