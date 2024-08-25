 Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CBI Raid At RG Kar Medical College Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh's House, 14 Other Locations In Corruption Probe
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CBI Raid At RG Kar Medical College Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh's House, 14 Other Locations In Corruption Probe

Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CBI Raid At RG Kar Medical College Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh's House, 14 Other Locations In Corruption Probe

The CBI took over the investigation from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that was initially formed by the West Bengal government. This transfer of responsibility came under the direction of the Calcutta High Court, which sought to ensure a comprehensive and unbiased inquiry.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 09:26 AM IST
article-image

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a raid on Sunday at the residence of Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, as part of an ongoing corruption investigation. The raid is part of a broader operation, with searches being carried out at 14 other locations related to the case.

This development follows the CBI's registration of a case involving alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College, where a postgraduate trainee doctor was tragically raped and murdered on August 9.

CBI Takes Over Probe From SIT

The CBI took over the investigation from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that was initially formed by the West Bengal government. This transfer of responsibility came under the direction of the Calcutta High Court, which sought to ensure a comprehensive and unbiased inquiry.

FPJ Shorts
'Pakistan Waale Match Mein Aana Hai Kal?' Shaheen Shah Afridi's Wholesome Interaction With Young Fan Goes Viral; VIDEO
'Pakistan Waale Match Mein Aana Hai Kal?' Shaheen Shah Afridi's Wholesome Interaction With Young Fan Goes Viral; VIDEO
Gulshan Devaiah SHUTS Troll After He Calls Him 'Worst Actor', 'Miscast' In Ulajh
Gulshan Devaiah SHUTS Troll After He Calls Him 'Worst Actor', 'Miscast' In Ulajh
Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CBI Raid At RG Kar Medical College Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh's House, 14 Other Locations In Corruption Probe
Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CBI Raid At RG Kar Medical College Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh's House, 14 Other Locations In Corruption Probe
'Kabutar Ki Tarah Koodta Rehta Hai': Indian Umpire Brutally Mocks Mohammad Rizwan For Appealing Consistently; VIDEO
'Kabutar Ki Tarah Koodta Rehta Hai': Indian Umpire Brutally Mocks Mohammad Rizwan For Appealing Consistently; VIDEO

The High Court's order was prompted by a plea from Dr Akhtar Ali, who served as the deputy superintendent of the hospital until 2023. Dr Ali's petition, filed earlier this week, requested an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into the alleged corrupt practices and financial scandals that took place during Dr Ghosh's tenure.

Read Also
Who Is Sandip Ghosh? Former RG Kar Principal Accused of Labeling Kolkata Rape-Murder As Suicide
article-image

Plea Reveals Serious Allegations Against Dr Sandip Ghosh

In his plea, Dr Ali levelled serious accusations against Dr Ghosh, including the illegal use of unclaimed corpses, the illicit sale of biomedical waste, and the awarding of tenders in exchange for commissions from medicine and medical equipment suppliers. He also claimed that students were coerced into paying bribes ranging from Rs 5 to 8 lakhs to pass their exams. Dr Ali expressed frustration over the lack of action by the state vigilance commission, where he had lodged a complaint in July 2023.

The corruption probe has intensified scrutiny on RG Kar Medical College, which has already been under the spotlight following the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor in its seminar hall on August 9. The prime suspect in that case, Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer working with the Kolkata Police, was arrested the day after the crime and remains in custody.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CBI Raid At RG Kar Medical College Ex-Principal Sandip...

Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CBI Raid At RG Kar Medical College Ex-Principal Sandip...

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Students At Barasat Medical College Protest Against Former RG Kar...

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Students At Barasat Medical College Protest Against Former RG Kar...

Haryana BJP, INLD Urge Election Commision To Defer Assembly Polls

Haryana BJP, INLD Urge Election Commision To Defer Assembly Polls

Unified Pension Scheme: Modi Govt Launches New Pension Scheme To Benefit Its Employees; Check...

Unified Pension Scheme: Modi Govt Launches New Pension Scheme To Benefit Its Employees; Check...

India Will Be Naxal-Free By 2026, Says, Home Minister Amit Shah In Raipur

India Will Be Naxal-Free By 2026, Says, Home Minister Amit Shah In Raipur