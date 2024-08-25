Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CBI Raid At RG Kar Medical College Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh's House, 14 Other Locations In Corruption Probe

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a raid on Sunday at the residence of Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, as part of an ongoing corruption investigation. The raid is part of a broader operation, with searches being carried out at 14 other locations related to the case.

This development follows the CBI's registration of a case involving alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College, where a postgraduate trainee doctor was tragically raped and murdered on August 9.

CBI Takes Over Probe From SIT

The CBI took over the investigation from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that was initially formed by the West Bengal government. This transfer of responsibility came under the direction of the Calcutta High Court, which sought to ensure a comprehensive and unbiased inquiry.

The High Court's order was prompted by a plea from Dr Akhtar Ali, who served as the deputy superintendent of the hospital until 2023. Dr Ali's petition, filed earlier this week, requested an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into the alleged corrupt practices and financial scandals that took place during Dr Ghosh's tenure.

Plea Reveals Serious Allegations Against Dr Sandip Ghosh

In his plea, Dr Ali levelled serious accusations against Dr Ghosh, including the illegal use of unclaimed corpses, the illicit sale of biomedical waste, and the awarding of tenders in exchange for commissions from medicine and medical equipment suppliers. He also claimed that students were coerced into paying bribes ranging from Rs 5 to 8 lakhs to pass their exams. Dr Ali expressed frustration over the lack of action by the state vigilance commission, where he had lodged a complaint in July 2023.

The corruption probe has intensified scrutiny on RG Kar Medical College, which has already been under the spotlight following the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor in its seminar hall on August 9. The prime suspect in that case, Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer working with the Kolkata Police, was arrested the day after the crime and remains in custody.