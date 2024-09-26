 Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CBI Alleges Evidence Tampering In Junior Medic's Death
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CBI Alleges Evidence Tampering In Junior Medic's Death

A special committee which is formed in the hospital to probe against those who ran an alleged ‘threat culture’ inside the hospital had called 12 such people whose name was given by the junior medics.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 01:39 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File

Kolkata: The CBI on Wednesday had once again moved a special session court seeking permission for narco analysis test for former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh and polygraph test for Tala police station OC Abhijit Mondal.

However, till the time of reporting the order of the court is reserved.

According to CBI sources, the CBI has asked for jail custody for both Ghosh and Mondal till September 30.

“The CCTV footage and mobile phones which we have collected have been sent for forensic testing. We will quiz after we get the reports as fresh clues in connection to the rape and murdered can come up. The Exhibits and evidences in connection to the rape and murder of the junior medic have been tampered inside the Tala police station,” said the CBI sources.

Notably, RG Kar Medical College and Hospital falls under the jurisdiction of Tala police station.

On the other hand, for the fourth time CBI is quizzing Dr. Apurva Biswas who was part of the autopsy team of the victim of RG Kar hospital.

The junior doctors started giving slogans after Asish Pandey, close aide of Sandip Ghosh came out from the meeting.

Soumili Sen, a junior medic said that Pandey along with others gave continuous threats not just to her but also to others.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari welcoming CBI’s claims that evidence was ‘tampered’ said that the truth will soon come out.

