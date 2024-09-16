 Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CBI Custody For Sandip Ghosh & Abhijit Mondal Till Sept 17
Aritra SinghaUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 02:47 AM IST
article-image
Sandip Ghosh | X

Kolkata: The local session court on Sunday has given two days CBI custody to RG Kar former principal Sandip Ghosh and Tala police station OC Abhijit Mondal.

The central agency produced both Ghosh and Mondal before Sealdah court in connection to rape and murder incident following which both were given CBI custody till September 17.

According to CBI sources, there is a ‘larger conspiracy’ for which the central sleuths had asked for their custody to further the interrogation.

“Why was the FIR registered after several hours from when it was lodged? Tala police station is near the hospital and it was learnt that the OC had reached the spot an hour later from when he got the information. Such questions should get addressed,” said the CBI sources.

The central agency sources also mentioned that BNS 61 (2) (conspiracy), BNS 199 (violating law despite being government official) and BNS (tampering of evidence) have been slapped against both Ghosh and Mondal.

“Both of them played vital roles in the rape and murder incident. They tried to downplay the heinous crime. Both of them were in touch and the former principal had likely instructed the policeman how to proceed with the rape and murder incident. The cop should have taken suo motu cognizance of the crime,” further added the CBI sources.

Former deputy superintendent of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital while hit the streets said that if the necessary action was taken earlier then a life would not have been lost.

“We are waiting for the Supreme Court’s next hearing on September 17. A life is lost to identify those who did wrong things in the hospital. No more students in Bengal should get affected in future,” mentioned Ali.

Notably, after ‘financial irregularities’, CBI on Saturday late evening had arrested former RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh and Tala police station OC Abhijit Mondal over the rape and murder incident that took place at the hospital on August 9.

According to CBI sources, since Ghosh is in judicial custody he will be ‘shown arrest’.

Meanwhile, students, doctors, nurses and several other people took out protest rallies demanding ‘Justice’ across the city.

