 Kolkata Case: Sandip Ghosh Sent To Judicial Custody Till September 23
According to the court sources, the CBI didn’t ask for custody for Ghosh and three others who were arrested over ‘financial irregularities’ in RG Kar hospital.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 01:16 AM IST
Sandip Ghosh | X

Kolkata: On completion of eight days of CBI custody, the central sleuths on Tuesday had produced former RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh in Alipore session court. According to the court sources, the CBI didn’t ask for custody for Ghosh and three others who were arrested over ‘financial irregularities’ in RG Kar hospital.

The court has, however, given judicial custody to the four of them till September 23. Ghosh and three others including Biplab Singha, Afsar Ali and Suman Hazra were arrested by CBI on September 2 for alleged financial irregularities in the hospital.

Meanwhile, the female lawyers protested outside the court while Ghosh was being taken out from the court premises. Calling Ghosh ‘thief’, the women lawyers questioned why so much of security is given to a person like Ghosh.

