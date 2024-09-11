Kolkata Case: Sandip Ghosh Sent To Judicial Custody Till September 23

Sandip Ghosh | X

Kolkata: On completion of eight days of CBI custody, the central sleuths on Tuesday had produced former RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh in Alipore session court. According to the court sources, the CBI didn’t ask for custody for Ghosh and three others who were arrested over ‘financial irregularities’ in RG Kar hospital.

The court has, however, given judicial custody to the four of them till September 23. Ghosh and three others including Biplab Singha, Afsar Ali and Suman Hazra were arrested by CBI on September 2 for alleged financial irregularities in the hospital.

Meanwhile, the female lawyers protested outside the court while Ghosh was being taken out from the court premises. Calling Ghosh ‘thief’, the women lawyers questioned why so much of security is given to a person like Ghosh.

“The police practically pushed us (the lawyers) while taking Ghosh out of the court. The court belongs to us and why so much of central security is given to a thief like Ghosh,” asked a lawyer. On the other hand, an unidentified man was also seen throwing slippers at Ghosh while he was being taken to the prison van.