e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKolkata-bound Air Asia flight makes emergency landing at Lucknow airport after being struck by birds

Kolkata-bound Air Asia flight makes emergency landing at Lucknow airport after being struck by birds

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 29, 2023, 02:28 PM IST
article-image
Air Asia |
Follow us on

An Air Aisa flight headed to Kolkata performed an emergency landing on Sunday afternoon. The flight was reportedly struck by birds which resulted in the emergency landing.

The emergency landing was done at the Lucknow airport shortly after the flight took off from there.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

Read Also
Helicopter carrying Sri Sri Ravi Shankar makes emergency landing due to bad weather in Tamil Nadu;...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary: 10 inspirational quotes by the 'Father of the Nation'

Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary: 10 inspirational quotes by the 'Father of the Nation'

Udupi Shocker: FIR lodged against college wardens for brutally beating dog to death

Udupi Shocker: FIR lodged against college wardens for brutally beating dog to death

Kolkata-bound Air Asia flight makes emergency landing at Lucknow airport after being struck by birds

Kolkata-bound Air Asia flight makes emergency landing at Lucknow airport after being struck by birds

Delhi girl lied to father, secretly learned to drive, faced sexism, now to become a DTC driver

Delhi girl lied to father, secretly learned to drive, faced sexism, now to become a DTC driver

Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri re-dedicates ONGC’s iconic Sagar...

Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri re-dedicates ONGC’s iconic Sagar...