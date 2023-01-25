Helicopter carrying Sri Sri Ravi Shankar makes emergency landing due to bad weather in Tamil Nadu; visuals surface | File image

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's helicopter made an emergency landing at Sathyamangalam in Tamil Nadu's Erode district due to bad weather conditions on Wednesday.

According to the report, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and four other people were taking a private helicopter from Bengaluru to Tirupur. The helicopter had to make an emergency landing this morning at 10:40 due to heavy fog and poor weather. After waiting for 50 minutes, the helicopter took off again at around 11:30 a.m. when the sky was sufficiently clear.

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.

