Kolkata: BJP holds protest after being denied to meet CP

Kolkata: Salt Lake area near Kolkata turned into a battlefield after the BJP delegation was stopped while they were about to meet the CP at Bidhannagar Commissionerate.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that despite informing from before the police purposely had set barricades to disrupt the peaceful protest of the saffron camp.

“Our party office was ransacked on February 1 and despite complaining about three people the police are yet to arrest the culprits. The CP ran away despite knowing that the BJP delegation would meet him. We want immediate action by the police,” said Adhikari.

After being denied permission, the BJP delegation held a sit-in protest at Bidhannagar and slammed police for allegedly working at the behest of the Trinamool Congress government.

“At least 5000 police are deployed to tackle the 1000 people delegation of BJP. The police should replace their uniform and hold TMC party flags,” further mentioned Adhikari.

Taking potshots at the State Election Commission, the LoP claimed that SEC had turned itself as a ‘sister’ concern of the ruling party.

Quoting Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, Adhikari also claimed that the state ‘had become a gas chamber of democracy’.

It is pertinent to mention that the saffron camp had claimed that alleged TMC goons are not letting the BJP candidates campaign for the civic polls scheduled on February 12.

TMC minister Jyotipriyo Mullick however, claimed that the BJP sensing defeat is ‘staging’ drama.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 08:52 PM IST