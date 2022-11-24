Know all about the new Election Commissioner Arun Goel and the controversy around his appointment | File pic

New Delhi: On November 19, retired IAS officer Arun Goel was appointed as the Election Commissioner of India. Goel took voluntary retirement service i.e. VRS and put his papers on November 18 and within a span of 24 hours his name was announced as the new Chief Election Commissioner, a post that was lying vacant since over six months from May. Goel took charge as the CEC on November 21.

Now, the apex court; which is hearing a batch of pleas seeking a collegium-like system for the appointment of Election Commissioners (ECs) and the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), has raised question over the speedy appointment of the officer.

Judges question the 'lightening speed' appointment

The Centre today placed the original file of appointment of Election Commissioner Arun Goel before SC constitution bench. The court had sought the file on Wednesday during its hearing and had raised its brows on the hurried appointment of Goel.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice KM Joseph perused the original files brought by the Centre on Goel's appointment as Election Commissioner.

"What was that prevailed upon the government to initiate the process in a manner that everything has to be done within the shortest possible time and super fast?" asked the bench also comprising Justices Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy and CT Ravikumar.

"On November 18... We find the file (Arun Goel appointment file) moved same day. Then the Prime Minister says considering experiences, sustainability I recommend the name. It was done in a day," Justice Joseph asked Attorney General (AG) R Venkataramani who was appearing for Central government, about the tearing hurry.

The bench added, "Same day process, same day clearance, same day application, same day acceptance, and same day appointment. MR. Attorney General, the file has not travelled 24 hours as if the lightning speed is there. What kind of evaluation is there?" The Central government said there is no disquieting feature in the appointment.

Not questioning Goel's merit

The bench clarified that it was not questioning the merits of Arun Goel's credentials, but the process.

Yesterday, the bench asked the Centre to produce the file related to the appointment of Goel as the new Election Commissioner.

Who is Arun Goel?

Arun Goel, a former IAS officer of the Punjab cadre, has taken charge as the Election Commissioner of India. The 1985-batch IAS officer had taken a voluntary retirement on November 18, and was to retire on December 31, 2022, after completing 60 years of age.

Since Sushil Chandra retired as Chief Election Commissioner in May this year, the position was vacant for about six months.

Goel had earlier joined the poll panel comprising of the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey in the Election Commission. As incumbent Rajiv Kumar was due to retire from his position in February 2025, Arun Goel was next in line for the country's Chief Election Commissioner.

Earlier to his new role as India's Election Commissioner, Goel was the heavy industries secretary. He has also served in the Union Culture ministry.

(with inputs from agencies)