Congress Fields Amarinder Singh Raja Warring From Ludhiana, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa From Gurdaspur

Chandigarh: Congress on Monday named four more LS candidates from Punjab — state party chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring from Ludhiana, general secy Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa from Gurdaspur, ex-MP Vijay Inder Singla, Anandpur Sahib and exMLA Kulbir Singh Zira from Khadoor Sahib.

The party has fielded Zira, after Khadoor Sahib MP Jasbir Singh Gill opted out. Twelve of the 13 candidates in Punjab have been named by Congress. An announcement for Ferozepur is awaited.

Congress has fielded unit chief and former minister Warring from Ludhiana where he faces BJP’s Ravneet Bittu who recently quit Congress and joined the saffron party. Bittu is a two-time MP. Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, in charge of Rajasthan, has been fielded from Gurdaspur.