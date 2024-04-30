 Congress Fields Amarinder Singh Raja Warring From Ludhiana, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa From Gurdaspur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCongress Fields Amarinder Singh Raja Warring From Ludhiana, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa From Gurdaspur

Congress Fields Amarinder Singh Raja Warring From Ludhiana, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa From Gurdaspur

Congress has fielded unit chief and former minister Warring from Ludhiana where he faces BJP’s Ravneet Bittu

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Tuesday, April 30, 2024, 11:58 AM IST
article-image
Congress Flags |

Chandigarh: Congress on Monday named four more LS candidates from Punjab — state party chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring from Ludhiana, general secy Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa from Gurdaspur, ex-MP Vijay Inder Singla, Anandpur Sahib and exMLA Kulbir Singh Zira from Khadoor Sahib.

The party has fielded Zira, after Khadoor Sahib MP Jasbir Singh Gill opted out. Twelve of the 13 candidates in Punjab have been named by Congress. An announcement for Ferozepur is awaited.

Read Also
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Fields 2 Candidates For LS Polls, 8 For Assembly From Odisha
article-image

Congress has fielded unit chief and former minister Warring from Ludhiana where he faces BJP’s Ravneet Bittu who recently quit Congress and joined the saffron party. Bittu is a two-time MP. Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, in charge of Rajasthan, has been fielded from Gurdaspur.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

7 Bollywood Celebrities Who Fell Prey For Deepfake AI

7 Bollywood Celebrities Who Fell Prey For Deepfake AI

J&K Tragedy: 3 Minors Among 4 Dead, 350 Families Relocated As Floods Wreak Havoc In The Valley

J&K Tragedy: 3 Minors Among 4 Dead, 350 Families Relocated As Floods Wreak Havoc In The Valley

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'BJP Had To Break Into My Family To Fight Me,' Says Supriya Sule On Pawar...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'BJP Had To Break Into My Family To Fight Me,' Says Supriya Sule On Pawar...

Death Threat To Ex-BJP MLA Jitender Shunty From Khalistani Extremist, Complaint Filed With Delhi...

Death Threat To Ex-BJP MLA Jitender Shunty From Khalistani Extremist, Complaint Filed With Delhi...

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check How Much Smriti Irani's Wealth Has Increased In Last 5 Years

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check How Much Smriti Irani's Wealth Has Increased In Last 5 Years