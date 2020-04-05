Kiran Bedi claims chicks from eggs thrown out due to corona have 'hatched', Twitter wonders how she cleared UPSC

Nature works in mysterious ways.

With the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown in India, there have been a few bright spots when it comes to the environment. Pollution levels have gone down and one can argue that plants are thriving at this time. Many animals too have been spotted venturing out into the usual haunts of human beings.

But we seem to have missed the memo about hundreds of chickens hatching from discarded eggs amid the virus outbreak.

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Kiran Bedi gave many a moment of bemusement after taking to Twitter to post a video of "eggs which were thrown as waste because of corona" that had now hatched.

"The creation of nature (Fwded) Life has its own mysterious ways.." she wrote in the caption.