Kinnaur landslide: Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to kin of those who lost lives in accident

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to kin of those who lost their lives in the landlside accident in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh. Besides, treatment of those injured will be taken care of by the state government he added.

Due to sudden landslide, huge rocks slided downwards and pounced on nearby road, stream and a bridge too collapsed. At least nine people were killed and three injured in the landslide incident on Sangla-Chitkul road in Kinnaur district. Several orchards, vehicles, and houses were also damaged.

After the incident, the CM had also prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.