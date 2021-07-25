Watch video: Boulders roll downhill due to landslide in Kinnaur district; at least nine dead, three injured in incident

While incidents of landsliding are often reported in Himachal Pradesh, a deadly incident was reported on Sunday when boulders rolled downhill due to landslide in Kinnaur district. Due to the sudden landslide, huge rocks slided downwards and pounced on nearby road, stream and a bridge too collapsed. Due to the boulders, vehicles parked were also damaged.

According to a news agency ANI, at least nine people were killed and three injured in the landslide incident on Sangla-Chitkul road in Kinnaur district. Several orchards, vehicles, and houses were also damaged.

Rocks fell from a hill near Batseri to Sangla Chitkul road. 11 people, including the driver, were in the tempo traveler. The rest suffered injuries, along with another passerby who was walking on the road.