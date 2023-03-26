'Killer of Sikhs': BJP's R P Singh launches scathing attack on Cong leader Jagdish Tytler after he joined party's satyagraha |

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler's participation in the party's satyagraha at Raj Ghat has come under fire from BJP national spokesperson RP Singh, who called Tytler a "killer of Sikhs."

Tytler has been accused of involvement in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, which led to the loss of at least 3,000 lives after the assassination of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984. The Congress has tried to distance itself from Tytler in recent years, but Singh's comments suggest that the party still values his presence.

Singh criticised Tytler and Congress party

Singh accused Congress of attempting to reestablish Tytler, stating that he is invited to every event held by the party. The selection of Tytler as part of the committee to decide on the 2022 Delhi Municipal Corporation Polls has also drawn criticism. Singh's comments highlight the tension between the Congress and the BJP, who have been fierce rivals in Indian politics.

About Congress' satyagraha

The Congress has been attempting to stage a day-long satyagraha, protesting the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha after he was convicted in a Modi surname defamation case. However, the party did not receive permission from Delhi police to hold the event. The satyagraha aims to bring attention to the case against Gandhi, which has been widely criticized by Congress supporters.

Tytler's participation in the satyagraha has led to questions about the Congress's true intentions. The party has attempted to distance itself from Tytler in recent years, but Singh's comments suggest that Tytler still holds a place of importance within the party. The tension between the Congress and the BJP continues to be a major theme in Indian politics, with both parties vying for control of the country's political landscape.