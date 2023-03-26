 Rahul Gandhi disqualification: Congress denied permission to hold 'Satyagraha' protest, section 144 at Rajghat
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRahul Gandhi disqualification: Congress denied permission to hold 'Satyagraha' protest, section 144 at Rajghat

Rahul Gandhi disqualification: Congress denied permission to hold 'Satyagraha' protest, section 144 at Rajghat

Congress party members are going ahead with the 'Sankalp Satyagraha' protest despite their permission getting turned down.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 26, 2023, 10:26 AM IST
article-image

The Delhi Police has denied permission to the Congress party to hold a 'Satyagraha' protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

The cops have also imposed Section 144 at Rajghat even as Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached the venue to lead the protest.

The party members are going ahead with the 'Sankalp Satyagraha' protest despite their permission getting turned down.

The Delhi Police has denied permission to the Congress party to hold a 'Satyagraha' protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

Read Also
Congress leader from Mirzapur says, Rahul Gandhi's family should be treated differently by law...
article-image

The cops have also imposed Section 144 at Rajghat even as Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached the venue to lead the protest.

The party members are going ahead with the 'Sankalp Satyagraha' protest despite their permission getting turned down.

Rahul Gandhi disqualified

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after a court in Gujarat's Surat convicted him in a 2019 defamation case. The disqualification will bar Gandhi (52), a four-time MP, from contesting polls for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction.

Read Also
Bungling Rahul Gandhi steps into name minefield yet again after Modi surname case conviction
article-image

The Congress leader claimed that the action against him was taken because Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "scared" of his next speech in Parliament on the Adani issue and alleged that the "whole game" was to distract people from the issue and the panic the government was feeling over the matter.

The Congress has said that Rahul Gandhi is not alone and millions of Congressmen and people irrespective of their political affiliations will join him in this fight for truth and justice.

To this end, all Pradesh Congress Committees have been asked to organise a one-day Satyagraha in front of Gandhi statues in all State and District Headquarters from 10 AM to 5 PM on Sunday.

Read Also
Congress workers hold nationwide protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rahul Gandhi disqualification: Congress denied permission to hold 'Satyagraha' protest, section 144...

Rahul Gandhi disqualification: Congress denied permission to hold 'Satyagraha' protest, section 144...

Watch: ISRO successfully launches India’s largest rocket carrying 36 OneWeb internet satellites

Watch: ISRO successfully launches India’s largest rocket carrying 36 OneWeb internet satellites

Bungling Rahul Gandhi steps into name minefield yet again after Modi surname case conviction

Bungling Rahul Gandhi steps into name minefield yet again after Modi surname case conviction

West Bengal DA protest: Hunger strike withdrawn after protestors fall sick

West Bengal DA protest: Hunger strike withdrawn after protestors fall sick

Do not let language become a barrier: CJI appeals to Madras HC judges

Do not let language become a barrier: CJI appeals to Madras HC judges