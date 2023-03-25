 Congress leader from Mirzapur says, Rahul Gandhi's family should be treated differently by law because..'
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 25, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
Mirzapur: Congress leader from Mirzapur Pramod Tiwari said on Saturday that Rahul Gandhi's family should be treated differently by the law because his grandmother and father sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Tiwari opined that the law must give minimum punishment to Rahul Gandhi in the Modi surname case further adding that the BJP camp is scared that their theft (Adani row) may be caught.

"Adani is roaming free, those who helped in this scam, the BJP government is roaming free & the one who spoke against both is being sent to Jail for two years," Tiwari said.

The former MP lost his status and his Wayanad seat after being found guilty of defamation for a 2019 campaign trail remark where he allegedly implied that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a criminal. The Surat court that convicted him granted bail for 30 days, allowing him to appeal the decision.

