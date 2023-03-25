Congress to observe 'black day' in Wayanad over Rahul Gandhi's removal from Lok Sabha | File

Wayanad District Congress Committee leader ND Appachan announced on Saturday that the party will observe "Black Day" in protest of Rahul Gandhi's removal from the Lok Sabha.

Rahul Gandhi was a member of Kerala's Wayanad constituency.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition in Kerala, VD Satheesan said that the action against Rahul Gandhi was "hasty and politically motivated".

Order politically motivated

"The order disqualifying Rahul Gandhi from the post of MP in Lok Sabha was hasty and politically motivated. Congress will face the action of Lok Sabha Secretariat politically as well as legally", LoP said.

Satheesan said, "The decision of the Surat court is not final. Congress believes in democracy and rule of law. The country has a legal system that extends up to the Supreme Court. Rahul Gandhi will come back through the legal route. Neither Rahul nor Congress can be silenced by this. We will still raise our voice for democracy and secular values."

Gandhi disqualified

On Friday, Gandhi was disqualified as a Member of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction (March 23) in the criminal defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark.

This comes after the Surat court on Thursday, sentenced Gandhi to two years imprisonment in a defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark made in 2019 during an election rally in Karnataka.