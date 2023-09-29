'Kill Us But Won't Go Back..': Father-Son Duo From India Reach Pakistan Via Afghanistan Border, Seeks Asylum

70-year-old Mohammad Hasnain and his 31-year-old son Ishaq Ameer sneaked into Pakistan and are seeking asylum |

Karachi: A father-son duo from India, residents of Gautampuri in New Delhi, reached Pakistan after entering the country via the Afghanistan border and are seeking asylum in Pakistan. 70-year-old Mohammad Hasnain and his 31-year-old son Ishaq Ameer first reached UAE from Delhi and then flew to Afghanistan. From Afghanistan, the father-son duo entered Pakistan via the Kandahar border.

While speaking to Geo News, a Pakistan-based news channel Mohammad Hasnain said that "for the creation of Pakistan, we are facing a lot of troubles in India. This is the reason we face issues in India." When the reporter asked him what if the government of Pakistan sends them back to India, he replied saying, "It's not acceptable to me. You can kill me or shoot me (dead). I accept all the punishment, any punishment you give me. This is a country of my dreams. Don't want to go back to India."

Hasnain also said that his dream is to see his future generations in Pakistan and asked for a job in the country so that he could build a house and earn livelihood.

A strange story of father-son duo from Gautampuri, New Delhi who are seeking asylum in Pakistan.



They flew from India to UAE and thence on to Kabul and Kandahar before entering Pakistan.



The two are now in Karachi seeking asylum. https://t.co/w4loIqO3YJ — Man Aman Singh Chhina (@manaman_chhina) September 27, 2023

Apparently, an Indian father-son duo have managed to sneak into Pakistan via Afghanistan and have claimed asylum.



I did some digging on them, and prima facie, it seems their claim about them being Indian citizens from Delhi is true.



In his interview with Geo News Md. Hasnain… pic.twitter.com/gkTvB2thHZ — Rahul Srinivas (@whizkidd) September 28, 2023

Reports in Pakistan's media also covered how the father-son duo reached Pakistan and are asking for asylum from the government of Pakistan.

Hasnain, speaking to the media in Pakistan, claimed that he and his son left New Delhi on September 5 and first reached UAE. From there, the father-son duo contacted the Afghanistan embassy for a visa. Hasnain also claimed that after reaching Pakistan, they paid Rs 60,000 to a transporter to help them reach to the city.

A Pakistan police official was quoted saying by a national daily in the country that they were given temporary stay in an Edhi Shelter home and other officials said that it does look like they had entered Pakistan illegally to seek asylum, dismissing the possibility that they might be spies.

