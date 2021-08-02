‘Khela Hobe’ slogan will be heard across the country: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Chant of ‘Khela Hobe’ was again heard from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s mouth while she was inaugurating ‘Khela Hobe Diwas’ that the state would observe on August 16.
While distributing footballs to different clubs for organising a tournament on Khela Hobe Diwas, Mamata Banerjee said that game actually rejuvenates people’s mind.
“An unceremonious incident happened during a tournament on August 16 years back and to remind people we had decided to keep Khela Hobe Diwas on this day. We will give one lakh footballs to clubs at every district and to big clubs like Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan club we will give token 100 footballs and 15 thousand rupees will be given to clubs to organise tournaments,” said Mamata and also mentioned that her government gives five lakh rupees grant to 25 clubs across the state for organising different tournaments and programs.
Notably, Mamata Banerjee had named the footballs ‘Joyee’ which indicates winner.
Claiming that a song should to made on Khela Hobe, the TMC Supremo said now the chants of Khela Hobe is also heard in Parliament.
“Khela Hobe slogan can be heard in Parliament and soon this slogan will reach every other states. During the Assembly polls, wherever I have visited people used to greet me with this slogan,” added Mamata also stating that West Bengal’s ‘Khela Hobe’ will show way to the entire country.
Amidst the ongoing East Bengal club row, Mamata urged the management of the club to play slow and also that she hopes that East Bengal will play in ISL.
Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi said that the TMC government had launched ‘Swasthya Ingit’ that would serve telemedicine along with experts even in the remotest part of West Bengal rural areas.
The TMC government had also inducted several Maoist in government jobs in order to bring them in the mainstream.
